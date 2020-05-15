IK Ogbonna Reveals Condition Of His ‘New Hair’ After He Took It Off (Photo)

Nigerian actor, IK Ogbonna took to his Instagram page on Thursday to recount what happened to his new hair after he took it off for some hours.

Taking to the photo-sharing, the actor wrote;

“Devil is a liar 🤥 So I rested my brand new hair on the wall and next thing it turned white …. no weapon fashioned against this hair shall prosper 🙏🏼”

Reacting to the post, the actor’s colleague, Alexx Ekubo commented;

“That’s because the gods are angry, you are not meant to have hair on your head, it is a taboo, have u ever seen a garden in the middle of a desert??? IK the gods are angry remove that sponge on your head before its too late. Embrace your inner Alopecia #BringBackMyBaldIK”

See his post below: