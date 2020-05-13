IK Ogbonna Rocks New Hairstyle, Says ‘It Is A Miracle From God’

Nollywood actor, Ik Ogbonna has taken to his social media page to show off his new hairstyle and it has got tongues wagging.

The actor, who is known for being bald, took to the photo-sharing app to share the miracle he experienced overnight and to testify about God’s goodness.

The movie star posted a photo of him with hair on his head and he wrote;

“Woke up to a miracle 💁🏻‍♂️ God is good walahi”

Fans and followers of the actor were shocked to see the sudden development and some believe he is wearing a wig.

Read Also: Etinosa Idemudia Knocks Victoria Inyama Over Her Comment About Crossdressers

See his post below: