Ikpeazu Commissions 100-Bed Isolation Facility

Governor of Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu on Friday commissioned a 100-bed isolation centre with full complement of medical equipment at the Amachara Specialist Hospital, Umuahia South Local Government Area.

Governor Ikpeazu during the commissioning stated that the isolation facility would help the state government in the management of coronavirus patients.

He further disclosed that the State would have three molecular labs to join the league of states with capacity to test suspected cases of coronavirus.

He added that plans are underway for the training of more medical lab technicians to complement those already working in the available laboratories in the state.