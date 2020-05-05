Illbliss Kick Against Continued Detention Of Clarence Peters (Photo)

Nigerian indigenous rapper Ill Bliss has reacted to the detention of Clarence Peters over the death of dancer, Kodak.

Taking to social media, the rapper pointed out that Clarence and his team did their best to control the matter as he shared that they willingly went to the police.

Bliss went further to ask the police why they are still detaining him.

In conclusion, the rapper asked the police to charge their energy to somewhere else.

See His Post Here: