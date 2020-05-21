I’m Africa’s Finest Artiste Alive, Brymo Brags

Popular Nigerian singer, songwriter and author, Olawale Ashimi simply known as Brymo has declared himself the finest African artiste alive.

Ọlawale Ọlọfọrọ, as he is fondly called made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle on Thursday, 21st May.

The 34-year-old singer started recording music in 1999 while in secondary school. He signed a record deal with Chocolate City in 2010 but was accused of breaching his contract with the label in 2013.

The ‘Oleku’ crooner is currently promoting a new musical album ‘yellow.’

He wrote: