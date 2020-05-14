‘I’m In A Relationship But I Don’t Have Sex With My Partner’ – Actress Juliana Olayode Reveals (Video)

Nigerian actress, Juliana Oluwatobiloba Olayode, better known as Toyo Baby, has revealed that she is in a relationship but she doesn’t have sex with her partner.

The actress, in a recent a live Instagram chat with King Pexxie, also stated that some people who also preach about sexual purity are sometimes not virgins.

The movie star revealed she was disvirgined by her music teacher and it became a controversy when she decided to advocate the good cause.

Olayode went on to say that people often get surprised when she also tells them that she doesn’t have sex with her partner because they think it’s impossible to abstain from the intimate act while in a relationship.

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAJIHoQn8nZ/?igshid=fv074owpsftp