I’m Not Interested In Being President Of Biafra – Nnamdi Kanu

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has revealed that he is not interested in becoming the President of Biafra when it is actualized.

Kanu insisted that his only interest was to ensure the actualization of Biafra and not to become president.

The IPOB leader stated this during his latest broadcast on Radio Biafra, where he vowed to retire once Biafra is actualised.

He admonished founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of Biafra, Ralph Uwazuruike, for not being consistent in the struggle for Biafra.