‘I’m Tired’, Banky W Reacts To Southern Kaduna Killings

Nigerian singer, Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W has also joined other Nigerians to lament about the killings said to be ongoing in Southern Kaduna, Kaduna state.

The singer via a tweet on his twitter handle said while racism is killing black people in America, tribalism and genocide is claiming lives in Nigeria.

Wellington, also a politician, decried the weekly reports of mass murder taking place in one part of Nigeria or the other, saying he is tired.

He tweeted: “This world is exhausting. In America, it’s racism – white cops killing unarmed black people. In Nigeria, where we share the same skin colour, it’s tribalism & genocide. Every other week there’s another story of mass murder; Kaduna today, Jos tomorrow. So much hatred. I am tired.

Read Also: ‘I Woke Up With Tears’, Audu Maikori Speaks On Southern Kaduna Killings

“So much darkness. So much violence and hatred. We’ve heard of people being killed so much, we’ve become numb to it. Different day, different victims, same story, same hashtags…”