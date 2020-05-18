Imade Adeleke, Jamil Balogun Argue Over Video Games

Singer, Davido’s first baby mama, Sophia Momodu recently shared an adorable video she received from Tiwa Savage about their kids.

In the cute video, Imade Adeleke and Jamil Balogun could be seen arguing over video games as the former refused to play with the latter because she is a ‘girl’.

Sharing the video, Momodu wrote;

“I’m having the longest day but this video @tiwasavage just sent me of @realimadeadeleke & Jamjam arguing over video games is cracking me up! When Imade changed it for Jamil when she was tryna explain to him at 1st had me screaming 😂😂 #TheseKidsAreSoFiesty #Besties#ShePlayedTheImAGirlCard“

