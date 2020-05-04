Immigration Service Resumes Issuance Of Passport

The Comptroller General, Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Muhammad Babandede, has ordered passport offices nationwide to take advantage of the Federal Government phased easing of lockdown to release processed passport to applicants.

The Service Public Relations Officer (SPEO), Mr Sunday James, disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

Recall that the Federal Government relaxed the lockdown in some states from Monday.

NAN reports that Babandede had during the lockdown period directed all the passport offices nationwide to clear all passport backlog for applicants enrolled for immediate issuance when the lockdown is lifted.