Imo Abolishes Payment Of Pensions To Ex-Governors, Speakers

Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma has signed into law a bill rejecting the law created to allow pension and gratuity for former governors, deputy governors, assembly speakers, and deputy speakers.

He assented the new bill on Friday in Owerri, the state capital.

Assenting the bill, he said:

“Apart from the inconsistency of such a law to the provisions of the norm, which is the Constitution of 1999 (as amended), this has led for very long time precedence that does not encourage diligence and prudence in service delivery,” the governor said.