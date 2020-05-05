Imo Police Apprehend Man With Gun Tucked In Bread (Video)

A Nigerian man has been apprehended with a gun he tucked inside a bread.

In a video that has since gone viral, the man who gave his name as Odinaka Nwosu said he was from Okigwe heading to Owerri.

According to reports, the suspect is believed to have been the one terrorizing residents along Egbu road Owerri, Imo State.

The man was arrested by NDLEA officials under Operation Search and Flush in Imo state and will be handed over to the Imo state police command for further investigation later today May 5.

Watch The Video Here: