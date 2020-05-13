Imo Police Arrest Man For Allegedly Impregnating Daughter

A 47-year-old man named Uchenna Egbuchulem has landed in the police net for allegedly impregnating his biological daughter.

According to reports, the victim is a teenager who lives with the suspect after the latter separated from his wife.

He was said to have been taking advantage of the little girl while they live together by forcefully taking her to the bed at will.

The suspect was arrested after a good Samaritan lodged a complaint at the state Divisional Police hqrs, Mbaitoli. According to the police source, the victim, Adaku Egbuchulem (17) was an infant when her father separated from her mother.

Police Public Relations Officer SP Ikeokwu Orlando, confirmed the story, he said investigation has commenced, adding that the suspect would be charged to court.