In 50 Years Time, African Languages Will Die Over Lack Of Speakers – Omokri

Reno Omokri has taken a shot at the African Language and the refusal of many to celebrate them as well as speak them as often as possible.

Taking to his IG page, Reno revealed how surprised his kids were when they visited Nigeria for the first time and discovered not so many people spoke their native languages and bore the names.

”As the late Chinua Achebe said, “Until the lions have their own historians, the history of the hunt will always glorify the hunter.” The above quote from Achebe is why our children are still taught stupid lies, such as that it was Mungo Park that discovered the source of the River Niger, or that John Hanning Speke discovered the source of the Nile.

”In fact, if we had taught history in schools, young Nigerians who voted for General Buhari in 2015, and who are now regretting, will never have voted for him in the first place. History did not repeat itself with Buhari. Rather, Nigeria repeated history with Buhari!

”It is the same with our language. In 2011, my children visited Nigeria for the first time, and were surprised because while they bore Itsekiri names, the kids they met in Nigeria all had Western names and spoke slangs. In less than 50 years, many African languages will die out for lack of speakers!”