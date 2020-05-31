In Africa, Politicians Kill Citizens With Hunger, Poor Health Systems – Yvonne Nelson

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, has shared her opinion on the state of leadership in many African countries.

Taking to Twitter, the actress shared that in Africa, it is the poor system and many things that are not in place that lead to death.

According to her, African leaders need not touch you before you are affected by their policies.

Sharing on Twitter, she wrote in part: “……..well In africa, its our politicians who do the killing… with Hunger , poor health systems, lack of potable water, poor road networks, etc…”

See Her Post Here: