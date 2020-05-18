In Africa, We Beg And Pray For What We Are Supposed To Be Getting For Free: Yemi Alade

Popular Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade says Africans beg and pray for what they are supposed to be getting for free.

Read Also: Yemi Alade Reacts As Buhari Appoints 75-Year-Old As New Chief Of Staff

The singer while speaking via her official Twitter handle says an example of what Africans beg and pray for is for their roads to be fixed.

She wrote, “In Africa, we beg and pray that our leaders give us things we are supposed to be getting for free.

“We sit at home and pray … oh NEPA please bring light, Oh I pray they just fix this road ….. I am tired.

“God has done it already… now it is over to us.”