‘In Anything You Do, Never Manage Abuse, Humiliation’ – Cubana Chief Priest

Celebrity Barman, Cubana ChiefPriest, has taken to his Instagram page to advise people currently in abusive relationships.

The socialite wrote;

”In anything you do, never you manage Abuse, Disrespect and humiliation.

It leads to total Uncomfort, depression and it leads to suicide.

Never you manage negativity, make sure you walk away, stay woke.

It’s a short life, don’t waste your time being unhappy. All you need to do is move away so as to give life and peace a chance.

Happiness is priceless and major.“

