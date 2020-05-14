In One Week, Bandits Have Killed More Than COVID-19 – Fani-Kayode

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has called on the federal government to intensify its efforts in the fight against bandits and herdsmen attacks in the country.

The former minister expressed that herdsmen attack has led to the death of more people in a week than the deadly Coronavirus has done in over two months since its break in Nigeria.

Fani-Kayode’s reaction is coming a day after bandits attacked a village in Kajuru in Kaduna State that left many dead.

Fani-Kayode urged the government to put similar effort into fighting bandits as being done against COVID-19.

See his tweet below: