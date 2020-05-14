In Relationships, Understanding Is More Important Than Communication: Dakolo

Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo says understanding is more important than communication in any relationship.

According to the popular singer, communication is key but understanding is the whole door.

He concluded by saying nobody would need the key if there is no door. Do you agree with him???

He made this known via a tweet he sent out on his official Twitter handle in Thursday.

He wrote:

Communication is key in any relationship but understanding is the Whole Door.. you wouldn’t need the key if the Door is not There.