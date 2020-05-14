Infectious Diseases Bill Should Be Stepped Down – Governors

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has asked the national assembly to suspend the infectious disease bill.

This bill has triggered mixed reactions in the last few days from different quarters of the country.

The Bill is sponsored by the speaker of the house of representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

It seeks to repeal the Quarantine Act, ensure compulsory vaccination of citizens against infectious diseases and also make possession of health card mandatory for international travellers leaving or arriving in Nigeria.

In a statement issued by Chairman of the forum, Governor Kayode Fayemi after a virtual meeting with other Governors, the national assembly was asked to step down on the bill pending an appropriate public hearing to gather public opinion and concerns.

A three-member committee was also constituted by the forum to engage the leadership of the national assembly on the bill.