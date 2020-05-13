Ini Dima-Okojie Pens Sweet Words To Her Followers (Photo)

Nigeria movie star Ini Dima-Okojie has shared some sweet word of advice to her followers on Instagram.

The actress has urged her followers to remain strong and not think of any different or less of themselves.

Mrs. Okojie also shared a beautiful photo of herself as she advised her fans on the importance of feeling positive about themselves.

Sharing on Instagram, the stylish actress wrote in part: “…And for anyone that needs to hear this… YOU are beautiful and strong, don’t let anything or anyone make you feel different”

See Her Post Here: