Isolation Centre: Plateau Govt Threatens To Prosecute Escapee

Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has issued a warning to escapees from isolation centres in the state to either stay in isolation or risk being prosecuted.

This warning came after reports that at least five inmates of the NYSC Camp isolation centre in Mangu local government area of the state deserted the camp during the week and melted into the community.

The state Commissioner of Information and Communications, Mr Daniel Manjang made this known to newsmen.

He confirmed the incident and expressed that those who escaped from the camp are being traced and will be prosecuted accordingly in line with the law adding that their contacts are being traced.

He expressed that people who run away before completing the mandatory 14 days of isolation will be charged to court for criminal offence.