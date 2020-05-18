“It Is Better To Be Davido’s Houseboy Than To Be A Bank Manager” – Aloma DMW (Video)

Singer, Davido’s personal assistant, Aloma DMW, recently spoke about how he feels about being referred to as a ‘houseboy’.

The DMW associate, in an Instagram live chat, revealed that he doesn’t understand why people label him as such and all efforts to stop them have failed.

Aloma noted that he cannot change people’s perception about him and he has started overlooking the ‘houseboy’ tag.

The musician went on to say that being a houseboy to the wealthy singer is way better than being employed as a bank manager.

Watch the video below:

