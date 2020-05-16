It Is More Important To Have Real Friends Than Many Friends – Reno Omokri

Nigerian author Reno Omokri has taken to his IG page to dish out a piece of advice for his followers on how to build their way to success in life.

According to Omokri, many people think keeping so many friends around them is what is needed when infact they only need the real ones.

Read Also; Reno Omokri Reveals Reason Nigeria’s Economy Is Dying

”It is more important to have real friends than to have a lot of friends. Real friends are like real estate. The reason buildings are called real estate is because they are immovable and their value is stable. Those are qualities you want in a friend. Thus, true friends don’t say ‘you owe me’ after they do you a favour.

”That attitude turns a friendship into a transaction. Don’t ever tell that to your friends or loved ones. They don’t owe you. They should love you and you should love them back. Love is not a favour!”