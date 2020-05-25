‘It Is Too Early To Contemplate Reopening Schools’ – Shehu Sani

The former member representing Kano central senatorial district, Shehu Sani says it’s too early and dangerous to contemplate the reopening of schools.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, he added that no parent will psychologically be at peace to let their children go out during this period.

He concluded by saying loss of time can be make up for but not loss of life.

He wrote:

It’s too early and dangerous to contemplate reopening schools, particularly primary and secondary schools at this material.

“No parent will psychologically be at peace to let their children out at times like this. We can make up for loss of time, not of life.”