‘It Will Take Special Miracle From God For Coronavirus To Disappear’ – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye has declared that the novel coronavirus would not disappear completely like other diseases.

Speaking via a new statement on Sunday, he added that it would take a miracle from God before the deadly disease would leave completely.

“Just like other infections, the disease will remain in the world for a while but would definitely come to an end at the God-appointed time.”

Pastor Adeboye however, prayed that God would give every Christian the grace to conquer coronavirus, urging them to hold on to Him and to panic.

According to him, “Coronavirus will not disappear completely. Just like flu, Cholera and Ebola, it won’t leave the world completely new but it will definitely disappear in due course.

“It will take a special miracle from God for it to leave the world completely. Many people will be grateful to God after this lockdown.

“Some people who don’t spend time with their families will be grateful to God. Trust God that nothing takes him by surprise, he knows everything from the beginning and He is in charge.”