‘It’s Time To Ban Pregnancy’ – American Feminist McGrath

An American feminist, identified as Titania McGrath, says it’s time for pregnancy to be banned as she described it as a form of torture imposed on women.

Taking to her Twitter page, McGrath claimed that centuries of patriarchal tyranny moved women to the believe that it is traditional for them to procreate.

The intersectionalist poet tweeted;

“Centuries of patriarchal tyranny have normalised the tradition of women giving birth.

There is nothing natural about reproduction. It is a form of torture imposed on women by their male slave masters.

It’s time to ban pregnancy.”

See the tweet below: