Iyabo Ojo Rains Curses On Rumour Mongers (Video)

Popular Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo has reacted to the viral report that she would be getting married to Senator Dino Melaye.

Yesterday, a viral report alleged that Dino Melaye and Iyabo Ojo are in preparations for marriage.

The actress has, however, rained curses on the rumourmongers who she tags as ingrates.

According to the blogger, Melaye and Ojo reportedly got engaged last year.

Iyabo Ojo, from her latest video, laid heavy curses in Yoruba Language, on everyone who has ever taken money or eaten her food and still went behind her to backbite and spread rumours about her.

She, however, did not deny the marriage rumours in the video.

Watch The Video Here:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B_3jbI9nXvf