Iyabo Ojo’s Daughter Slams Troll Who Questioned Her Sexuality

Priscilla Ojo, the daughter of Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, recently slammed a troll who questioned her sexuality on Instagram.
The Babcock university student had taken to the photo-sharing to celebrate the birthday of her friend and school mate named Temi.
Priscilla shared a cute photo of them with the caption;
“Happy birthday wifeyyyyyyyyyyy. LOVE YOU SOO MUCH”
A curious web user decided to ask the actress’ daughter a question by writing;
“Are you gay”
Reacting to the comment, the fashion entrepreneur wrote;
“Ode”
See their exchange below: