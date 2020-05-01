Jada Smith Says Lockdown Made Her Realize She Didn’t Know Will Smith ‘At All’

Jada Pinkett Smith has shared what she discovered while being stuck at home with her husband, as a result of the lockdown.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀

The actress disclosed that spending lockdown with Will Smith has made her realize that she doesn’t know her husband “at all.”

In a candid discussion about relationships on an upcoming episode of Red Table Talk, the actress said that she and her husband of 23 years are working on their friendship.

“I have to be honest, one of the things I realized is that I don’t know Will at all. You get into these ideas of how all these intimate relationships are supposed to look like, what marriages are supposed to be,” she said.

“Will and I are in the process of him taking the time to learn to love himself, me taking the time to learn to love myself and us building a friendship along the way.”

Jada, who is also mother to Jaden, 21, added: “That’s been something. To be married to someone for 20-something years and to be like ‘I don’t know you and you don’t know me.’”