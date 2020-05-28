Jamil Balogun, Imade Adeleke Dress Up As World Renowned Painters For Children’s Day

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage and Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu took to their social media pages to celebrate Children’s Day.

The duo shared photos of their children, Jamil Balogun and Imade Adeleke dressed as world renowned painter, René Magritte and Frida Kahlo, respectively.

Sharing the photos via Instagram, Savage wrote;

“Happy children’s day from Jam Jam and Imade. Jamil aka Rene Magritte 1964. Imade aka Frida Kahlo 1941”

While Momodu captioned her post;

“Happy Children’s Day! We’re having so much fun playing dress up at home 😄 Imade & Jam Jam, styled by @tiwasavage & @thesophiamomodu – can you guess who they’re dressed as?”

See their posts below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/CAsfLPUnza5/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link