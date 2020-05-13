Jaywon Weeps While Listening To His Own Song (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Jaywon has shared a video of himself getting all emotional over his 2019 single Family.

Using the popular video sharing and creation app, Tik Tok, Jaywon made a video of himself listening and crying to his own song.

From the video shared, it was gathered that the tears flowing from his eyes were effects from the App.

In the video, the singer was seen singing along to the lyrics of Family as he expressed emotions over the fake tears effect provided by the Tik Tok App.

Watch The Video Here: