Jealousy Is A Form Of Hatred Built Upon Insecurity: Tacha

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha Akide has taken to her official Twitter handle to fire series of shots at an anonymous person.

Read Also: Tacha Is The Only Ex-Pepperdem Housemate That Is Not A Local Champion- Maduagwu

The controversial ex-housemate began by asking if the person thinks she has a beef with him/her before telling the person that he/she is not special enough to get that.

She wrote:

you think I have BEEF with you!!?

“you’re not special. Sorry”

•

•

•

#TachaTheGameChanger

jealousy is a form of HATRED BUILT upon INSECURITY.

and nothing holds you back more than your own INSECURITIES😹

•

•

•

•

#TachaTheGameChanger

Trending is not IMPORTANT yet they pay BLOGS and INFLUENCERS to trend them!!!

Dead on arrival🥱

•

•

•

#TachaTheGameChanger

you think I have BEEF with you!!?

“you’re not special. Sorry”

•

•

•#TachaTheGameChanger — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) May 10, 2020

jealousy is a form of HATRED BUILT upon INSECURITY.

and nothing holds you back more than your own INSECURITIES😹

•

•

•

•#TachaTheGameChanger — TACHA🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) May 10, 2020