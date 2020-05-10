Jealousy Is A Form Of Hatred Built Upon Insecurity: Tacha

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha Akide has taken to her official Twitter handle to fire series of shots at an anonymous person.
The controversial ex-housemate began by asking if the person thinks she has a beef with him/her before telling the person that he/she is not special enough to get that.
She wrote:
you think I have BEEF with you!!?
“you’re not special. Sorry”
•
•
•
#TachaTheGameChanger
jealousy is a form of HATRED BUILT upon INSECURITY.
and nothing holds you back more than your own INSECURITIES😹
•
•
•
•
#TachaTheGameChanger
Trending is not IMPORTANT yet they pay BLOGS and INFLUENCERS to trend them!!!
Dead on arrival🥱
•
•
•
#TachaTheGameChanger
