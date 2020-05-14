Jennifer Lopez Prasies Daughter For Writing Her Very First Book (Photo)

Actress and singer Jennifer Lopez has shared the news that her daughter Emme Muñiz is set to become a published author.

Jenifer shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday as she shared photos of Emme to her 120 million followers.

She said that the 12-year-old will be releasing a book titled Lord Help Me about her faith and ‘Random House’ are the publishers.

Sharing the news, Jlo wrote in part: “So proud of my lil coconut Emme, as she shares her own daily prayers in her very first book LORD HELP ME!…”

See Photo Here: