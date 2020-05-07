Johnny Drille Makes Shocking Revelations About Himself (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille has revealed some really interesting secrets about himself.

The ‘Wait For Me’ crooner and singer Johnny Drille disclosed some secrets about his personal life we didn’t know before now.

Drille stated that he had a huge crush on fellow singer Chidinma as he also told up just how much he loves pepper.

The 29-year-old Edo state indigene came into the spotlight when he released a cover of “Awww” by Di’Ja.

See His Post Here:

Drille Talks About Crushing On Chidinma
Drille Talks About Love For Pepper

