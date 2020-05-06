Jonathan Eulogises Late Yar’Adua 10 Years Afer Death

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has celebrated late President Umar Musa Yar’Adua on the occasion of the 10th-year anniversary of his death.

In a statement on his official Twitter handle, Jonathan described the late president as a lover of the masses who stood on their side, toiling day and night to make their lives better

It has been a decade since His Excellency President Umar Musa Yar'Adua was snatched by the cold hands of death. On this day, every year, his image fills our consciousness as a mark of his selflessness, typical modesty and exceptional flair. — Goodluck E. Jonathan (@GEJonathan) May 5, 2020

