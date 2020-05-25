Jude Okoye Slams May D, Calls Him Ingrate (Video)

Music executive, Jude Okoye has lashed out at singer, May D after he narrated his experience with him and his brothers as ‘enduring’

Information Nigeria had earlier reported that May D alleged that he never got paid for all the writings and voice-leading he did for the Okoye brothers.

He went on to claim that he shared a room with their driver and cook even though there was an empty duplex.

READ ALSO – I Had Dirt On Jude Okoye, But I Did Not Fight Him – Cynthia Morgan

Reacting to May D’s claim, Jude in a live chat said he gave May D a car, a roof over his head while May D was also living off his credit card as he tagged him an ingrate.

Watch The Video Here: