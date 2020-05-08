Judge Who Annulled June 12 Election Is Dead

Dahiru Saleh, the judge who annulled the June 12 1993 presidential election, has died in his home town, Azare of Bauchi.

According to the TheCable, the late judge held the traditional title of ‘Mutawallen’ Katagum Emirate in Bauchi until his death on Thursday evening.

He was a Chief Judge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court.

Saleh had in his ruling cancelled the final announcement of the result in the election that saw MKO Abiola, who was recognised as an elected President posthumously by President Muhammadu Buhari, leading Bashir Tofa, his National Republican Convention rival by a wide margin.