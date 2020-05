Some Nigerians that have been stranded in the United Kingdom following the COVID-19 lockdown have arrived in Lagos.

The airplane, British Airways 9155, which conveyed them arrived at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport at about 13:45 pm on Friday.

As part of measures to curb the spread of the disease, the returning Nigerians will be airlifted to Abuja, where they will be quarantined for 14 days before being allowed to go home.