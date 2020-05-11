JUST IN: Wike Announces Temporary Lifting Of Lockdown

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has announced the temporary lifting of the total lockdown on Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt Local Government Areas for two days only.

Governor Wike made the announcement in a State-Wide broadcast on Sunday night.

He said that the total lockdown will be lifted on Tuesday 12th May, 2020 and Wednesday, 13th May, 2020.

Governor Wike said that the lockdown will be reinstated on Thursday, 14th May, 2020.

The Governor said all other established restrictions under the Executive Orders on social distancing were still in force.