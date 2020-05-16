Justin Bieber Promises Hailey Baldwin Eternal Love

Multi-award winning singer, Justin Bieber has gotten many in their feelings over his open letter to his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber as he watched her sleep.

Bieber, in the letter, stated just how blessed he feels to have her in his life and he promised her of his eternal love.

Sharing a photo of them together, he wrote: “Dear Hailey, as I lay here, you asleep next to me, I think to myself how did I get so blessed. You’re humility, joy and desire to grow blows me away! I am honored to be your husband. I promise to love you all the days of our lives. Good night Hailey I hope you read this in the morning and smile! You are my FOREVER.”