Kaduna To Enrol Repatriated Almajirai In Primary Schools – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-rufai has announced that all the 218 Almajiris who were repatriated to Kaduna would be enrolled in free and compulsory primary education.

This Governor disclosed this on his accredited Facebook page on Monday.

He said the Almajiris were being restored full human rights as children, dignity and hope.

Also Read: Lockdown Killing People In Kaduna, Group Tells El-Rufai

He also allayed the fear from some quarters that, the children would be denied Islamic education, saying that, plans have been put in place to ensure the children go to Islamic school in the evening and at the weekend.

According to the Governor every child in Kaduna has equal opportunity and access to 12 years of free and compulsory education in the state’s public schools.

The Governor also confirmed that all the repatriated almajiris are negative to Coronavirus.