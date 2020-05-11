Kalu Remains In Prison After Court Judgement

A new report has indicated that Orji Uzor Kalu, a former governor of Abia state is still in Kuje prison, despite the Supreme court ruling that ordered a fresh trial for him.

According to the report, this is so because he did not include a release clause in the application he filed.

The judgement only covers the Appellant, Mr. Ude Jones Udeogu, who challenged the propriety of a Court of Appeal Judge, Justice Mohammed Idris to try him.

The Comptroller-General of Nigeria Correctional Service Mr. Jaafar Ahmed has also refused to release Kalu because there was no order from the Supreme Court.

It was learnt Kalu may have to approach the Court of Appeal, where he has a pending matter, to ask for his release following the dismissal of the judgement of the Federal High Court, Lagos by the Supreme Court.

According to a copy of the judgement exclusively obtained by THE NATION, the Supreme Court clearly stated that the judgement relates only to the Appellant.