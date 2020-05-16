Kano COVID-19 Cases May Shoot Up – Ganduje

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has revealed that due to plans to increase the number of testing centres for COVID-19 in Kano state, there might be an upsurge in positive cases,

He made this known at a press conference of the state task force on COVID-19 at the Government House on Friday.

According to him, his administration is concluding plans to establish additional testing centres in the 36 far distant Local Government Areas in the state.

Ganduje further assured that his government would ensure that COVID-19 is defeated in the state.