Kano Extends Lockdown As COVID-19 Deaths Reach 32

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje has extended the lockdown in the State by one week.

The lockdown was extended in order to contain the spread of coronavirus in the State.

Commissioner for Information, Muhammed Garba, announced this in a statement on Monday night.

Kano has recorded 666 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 32 deaths.

He explained that the action followed “due consultations with Federal Government and key stakeholders in the health sector”.

Garba said the State was determined to further reduce community transmission contacts, considered as the major factor that caused the spread.