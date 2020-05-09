Kano Govt Donates Equipment To Dala Orthopedic Hospital

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), cartons of hand sanitizers, boots, face masks, pump buckets, soaps, among others, to Dala Orthopedic Hospital, Kano.

According to the Ganduje, this was done in a bid to tame the further transmission of COVID-19 in Kano State and promoting a safer working environment for health workers, while joining hands with the federal government institutions.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Kano State, Comrade Abba Anwar.

The statement also disclosed that other items donated to the hospital included hand gloves and other fumigating materials, all in an attempt to cleanse the facility environment and help the facility deal decisively with the pandemic.

Ganduje assured the Chief Medical Director, Dr Muhammad Nuhu Salihu, that the state would continue to give its helping hand to the facility.