Kano Is In Trouble: Governor Ganduje Raises Alarm

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has blamed the massive outbreak of COVID-19 in the State to the delay in testing suspected cases.

Kano has recorded the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the country with 342 patients.

Also Read: Ganduje Relaxes Presidential Lockdown In Kano

Ganduje lamented that the State was in trouble following the uncontrollable spread of Coronavirus Disease in the State.

This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Abba Anwar.

He quoted the Governor to have said this on Sunday during the presentation of a mobile COVID-19 Testing Centre donated to the state by Aliko Dangote.

He said, “There is no doubt that Kano is in trouble.

“And there is no doubt that we started on a shaky foundation.

“When samples were taken to Abuja for 7 hours and came back again in 7 hours, that was the shaky foundation I am talking about.

“We then lodged our complaint to President Muhammadu Buhari, who ordered for the establishment of a Testing Centre at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, which after take-off was shut down for some days if not weeks.

“That was what escalated the transmission of the disease up to community transmission.”