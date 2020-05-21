Kano Islamic Leaders Oppose Ganduje’s Decision To Allow Mosques, Churches To Reopen

The Kano State Council of Ulamas has opposed the decision of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to allow mosques and churches to reopen in the state.

Recall that on Monday, Ganduje approved Friday congregational and ‘Eid’ prayer to be held in the state while physical distancing rules would be obeyed.

Reacting to this decision, the Head of the council, Ibrahim Khalil, who spoke on BBC Hausa Service on Wednesday, expressed that such step has to be taken with caution.

Khalil further expressed that Ganjude’s decision risks increasing the number of COVID-19 cases in the state.