Kano Opens “Females Only” Isolation Centre

The Kano state government has opened a “females only” isolation centre for women suspected for coronavirus, following agitations against existing centres.

According to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, while inspecting the Daula Females Isolation Centre in Nasarawa Local Government Area on Thursday, everything needed to make the centre work was in place.

“We don’t want to hear any complaints from any patient here, please. You need to understand the psychology of your patients, provide them with the necessary items they may need,” said the Governor.

“Patients should be aware of the procedures. That if they are tested negative for the first time, then they should know that there is hope. And when they are tested negative for the second time, then they are due for discharge,” he said.

The governor said that when patients are not explained to, they wouldn’t know when next a sample would be taken and when next the result of the samples would be announced to them, and that could spark a lot of agitations.