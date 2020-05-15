Kano Quarantines Over 2000 Almajiris

Kano state government has quarantined over 2000 Almajiris to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

The state Commissioner of Health Ibrahim Tsanyawa confirmed this to Channels Television that a team of rapid response experts has been trained to manage the Almajiris at their quarantine centers.

Mr. Tsanyawa revealed that the trainees were selected from medical doctors, nurses, community health workers, and laboratory scientists to test and screen the Almajiris at their camps in Kiru, Gabasawa, and Karaye Local Government Areas of the state.

He explained that the Almajiris, including those that had been repatriated from other states to Kano, would be tested for COVID-19.

“They are all going to be tested for COVID-19 to know their status. Those with the disease will be taken to isolation centers while the negative ones will be reunited with their families.”